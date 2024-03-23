Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

