Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.