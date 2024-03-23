Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHV stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
