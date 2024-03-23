Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lessened by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

