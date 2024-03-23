Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 1,459,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

