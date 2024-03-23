Science Group plc (LON:SAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Science Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAG opened at GBX 401 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.55. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 362 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 439 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £182.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,670.83 and a beta of 0.42.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

