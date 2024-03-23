Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $48.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.