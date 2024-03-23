Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Trading Down 2.1%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Security Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.
Security Bank Company Profile
Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Security Bank
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.