Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Trading Down 2.1%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Security Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Security Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.