ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $785.04 and last traded at $778.78. Approximately 385,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,239,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $767.56.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.74. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

