SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 644.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.62. 1,060,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,663. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.22.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,935 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

