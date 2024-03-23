SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 163,508 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 315.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,508 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 77,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 2,649,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,465. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.