SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 63,397 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

