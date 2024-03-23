SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $254.80. 2,310,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.