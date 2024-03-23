SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $77,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,951. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

