SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,903 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,379,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 3,035,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

