SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,022 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 3,631,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,141. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

