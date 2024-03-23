SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,787 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.56. 374,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.61. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.95 and a 1-year high of $351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

