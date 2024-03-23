Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

