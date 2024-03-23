Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.