Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$12,023.59 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$149.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

