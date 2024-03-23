SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

