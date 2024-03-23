SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.