Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

