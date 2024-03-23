Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 212,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 481,856 shares.The stock last traded at $79.69 and had previously closed at $76.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,294 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 272,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

