Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 13,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 21,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

