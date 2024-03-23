Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

SMPL opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

