SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.