SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $61.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.