SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

