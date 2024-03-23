SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 20.62% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

