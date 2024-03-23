SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 438 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

NYSE:UPS opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

