SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

STWD stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

