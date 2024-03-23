SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.93 and a 1 year high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

