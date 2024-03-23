SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 2.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €55.70 ($60.54) and last traded at €54.55 ($59.29). Approximately 84,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.40 ($58.04).

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

