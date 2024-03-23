Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Issues Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

SCTL stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Societal CDMO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Societal CDMO by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.10 target price (down previously from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

