Solchat (CHAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $121.49 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Solchat token can now be purchased for approximately $15.10 or 0.00023430 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solchat has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Solchat has a market cap of $121.49 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat was first traded on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 14.87036893 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,513,631.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

