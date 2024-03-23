SOLVE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $380,458.25 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 12% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $380,458.25 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003469 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

