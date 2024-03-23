Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,894,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,553 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

