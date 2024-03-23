SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SP

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 42.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SP Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.