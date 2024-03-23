SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stake Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 573,351 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,845. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

