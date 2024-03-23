SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

