SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lowered by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.