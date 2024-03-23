SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,090,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

