SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 581,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

