SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 2nd Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 202,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 181,239 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 167,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,447. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

