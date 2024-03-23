SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.