SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,763 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.