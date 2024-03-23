Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $34.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.94.

NYSE SPR opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

