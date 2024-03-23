Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Up 5.6%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 2,653,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,236,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $514.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after buying an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

