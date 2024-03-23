Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 278.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

