Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Down 6.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 10,055,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

