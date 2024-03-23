St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,062.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 882.40 ($11.23).
Several research analysts have commented on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.16) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
St. James’s Place Stock Down 0.6 %
St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120,000.00%.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
